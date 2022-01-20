KJ Duff Talks Rutgers Visit, Landing Offer From Scarlet Knights

Rutgers hosted two big-time 2023 prospects (DJ Samuels and Sydir Mitchell of Bergen Catholic) for a visit and the basketball game on Wednesday, but it was a 2024 prospect that made the most waves from the day.

Following his trip to RU, Korey "KJ" Duff, a sophomore wide receiver/tight end from Melville (NY) St. Anthony's, announced he had landed an offer from the Scarlet Knights. TKR spoke to Duff about his day On The Banks following the visit.