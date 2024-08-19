PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
KICKOFF2024 PROMO -- 60% OFF all new Rivals subscriptions!

The Knight Report Staff
TheKnightReport.Net

The 2024 Rutgers Football season is right around the corner and it could be a big one, as the Scarlet Knights are fresh off their first winning season since 2014 after a Pinstripe Bowl victory over Miami.

On top of that, the men's basketball program is preparing for arguably one of the biggest seasons in program history with not one, but two top three ranked recruits from the 2024 class in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey joining the program.

Do you want the latest recruit scoop on the football team and recruiting? What about the latest hoops scoop in the most anticipated season in program history? The Knight Report has you covered on all that and everything else throughout this busy summer right here on Rutgers.Rivals.com!

So if you don't want to miss out on another Scarlet Knights scoop then sign up now for TKR today and use the promo code KICKOFF2024 to get FREE Rivals premium until Fall Football Camp.

--------------------------------------------------------------

-- Join us today and get 60% OFF a yearly TKR Subscription!

-- Are you new to our site? If so, start here to enroll in the promotion.

-- Already a registered user? Start here!

Use the promotional code: KICKOFF2024

Click here to access promo
IMPORTANT DETAILS.....

- Offer is for new subscriptions only

- The promo code offer is a LIMITED TIME OFFER and will not be around for long as there is a specific limit for this promo code.

--------------------------------------------------------------

