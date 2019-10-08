News More News
Ketschek breaks down Rutgers visit

While things have certainly changed on the field and in the locker room for Rutgers in 2019, it continues to be full speed ahead for the program on the recruiting trail.

The Scarlet Knights' staff hosted a number of prospects for their game against Maryland on Saturday, including 2021 OL Jake Ketschek of Richland (NJ) St. Augustine.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound junior spoke with The Knight Report following the visit to break down his thoughts on the day and RU as a program.

