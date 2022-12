Rutgers Football played host to one of the top receivers prospects in the transfer portal as former Kent State wideout Devontez Walker made it to campus recently for an official visit.

Walker is listed as a 6-foot-3, 175-pound prospect and was the leading receiver for the Golden Flashes in 2022, hauling in 58 catches for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season.

Not too long after his visit to Piscataway concluded, he spoke with TKR to recap the trip and talk about what’s next for him.