TheKnightReport - Kay'Ron Adams scores, has best day among RBs

Sophomore Kay'Ron Adams played 19 snaps in Saturday's 37-21 loss to No. 17 Indiana, which was the least among the Rutgers running backs.

But he was the most productive back among himself, Aaron Young, and Isaih Pacheco as he carried five times for 64 yards including a 37-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

"I thought Kay'Ron gave us a little spark, that's for sure," Scarlet Knights (1-1) head coach Greg Schiano told TKR after the game. "Sometimes it's like that. I thought Isaih ran hard. I thought Aaron ran hard. Sometimes guys get a little groove going."

Pacheco, who had 73 yards and two scores last week against Michigan State, had just 24 yards on nine attempts against Hoosiers (2-0). Young contributed nine yards on two carries and only 15 yards receiving on five catches. Pacheco also had 32 yards on four grabs, but at the end of the day, it was Adams who found the end zone.

Adams had no carries against the Spartans, so will there be a running back by committee going forward?

"It hasn't been that. I mean, to be frank, just because certain guys get carries or don't get carries, we have real confidence in all of our running backs," Schiano said. "We just kind of Coach (Augie) Hoffmann and Coach (Sean) Gleeson, we talk about it throughout the game. Somebody has a hot hand, we let them roll. If we're looking for a spark, we know we have other good players and we're going to let them play."

If there's one position on offense that is deep with quality talent, it is running back. On his touchdown, Adams received good blocking up front and he took care of the rest.

"The offensive line did their job and it was open. I did my job and finished the run," Adams said. "Between myself and the rest of the guys in the backfield, we're just competing. Iron sharpens iron. We push each other and motivate each other. When one of us go to the sidelines, the rest of us are cheering each other on. We just compete and push each other to be great."

