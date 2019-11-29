“The final straw wasn’t the break down in negotiations, he said. “While that was disappointing, I understand that it can happen. When stories began to surface of how Pat Hobbs had handled the negotiations and then planted stories in attempt to smear Schiano, that was the beginning of the end for me. I had heard rumors about Hobbs' ego before but thought he had done a decent job of hiring coaches (outside of football) and raising money.

Although many think that most donors revoked their donations because the Schiano talks broke down, that wasn’t the case for Larry Kaplow. He was more upset about how the negotiations were handled by the Athletic Director Pat Hobbs.

“When I began piecing together all of the stories, including Schiano not being on his original list, Hobbs feeling Schiano hadn’t accomplished enough to warrant a return and the fact that it took 5 weeks before Hobbs even contacted him it began to paint a picture for me of who Pat Hobbs really is. I am friendly with some people close to the program and while they supported Hobbs early on, they began getting upset and shared with me some of the stories of what was happening behind the scenes. Did Greg push a little too hard? Maybe, but then Hobbs, rather than negotiate, took that as an opportunity to shut things down because he didn’t want him in the first place. In my opinion he was more concerned about maintaining his own power base than doing the right thing for the school and the program – obviously that backfired on him. When it became clear that Hobbs had no Plan B the picture really came into focus for me, that not only was dishonest but that he was also incompetent. At that point I wanted to do something to help to right the wrong and Twitter provided the platform for me and so many other RU fans.”



And it isn’t just Kaplow who is pulling for a Schiano reunion, you also see other donors like Jeff Towers and Ron Garutti who are very vocal on Twitter that also want Schiano as the next head coach.

“I think you have seen the reactions from both donors and fans on Twitter and message boards. When the Garutti’s and Towers’ are coming out and “liking” tweets calling for change you know it’s bad. It’s kind of funny that Hobbs was so worried about maintaining his base of power but then he started to see the floor crumbling beneath his feet as a result of his own actions. If the donors cut off funding the AD becomes useless pretty quickly.”

According NJ Advanced Media, both Schiano and Rutgers are talking once again. Should the two be able to come to a deal, Kaplow not only will fulfill the rest of the $25k donation, but plans on donating even more in the future.

“If they figure this out, get Schiano back to the table and close the deal I will be on board. I don’t know if I will ever trust Pat Hobbs again though. While I will fulfill my pledge (if this gets fixed), I don’t know that I would be eager to continue giving beyond that with him in charge. I love my school and my state and want to do my part to help but when you lose trust, the relationship is doomed. Rutgers has some work to do to rebuild my faith and I’m sure I’m not alone.”