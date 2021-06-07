One of the more intriguing prospects in the Garden State for 2023 is Moussa Kane. The Blair Academy product has the look of a Power 5 defensive back and has the genes as well, with older brother Sanoussi entering his second year in the Purdue program.

Due to Blair cancelling their season last year and an injury while at Christ The King the year before, Kane doesn’t have much film to show for yet, but was set on hitting the camp circuit this summer to start garnering offers (Purdue his only one heading into the summer).

His summer tour started with a visit and camp stop at Clemson this past weekend.

Following the second tour, Kane landed an offer from the Tigers.

