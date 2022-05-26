Kai Carter recommits to Rutgers, will transfer in from UNC-Asheville
Just a few days after Abby Streeter reaffirmed her commitment to Rutgers Women's Basketball, fellow transfer guard Kai Carter did the same on Thursday afternoon.
Similar to Streeter, Carter originally committed to the program back in April under the previous regime, but then HC C.Vivian Stringer retired and things were uncertain about whether or not Carter would end up on the banks. However following a conversation with new head coach Coquese Washington, Carter is once again committed to the Scarlet Knights.
The 6-foot guard spent the last three seasons with UNC-Asheville and developed pretty well with the Bulldogs. This past season Carter averaged 13.4 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, and 0.5 assists per game, all while shooting 38.9% from the field.
Stay tuned for more Rutgers Women’s Basketball news as coach Washington continues to fill out her staff and add to the roster over the next few weeks.
