Kai Carter recommits to Rutgers, will transfer in from UNC-Asheville

Just a few days after Abby Streeter reaffirmed her commitment to Rutgers Women's Basketball, fellow transfer guard Kai Carter did the same on Thursday afternoon.

Similar to Streeter, Carter originally committed to the program back in April under the previous regime, but then HC C.Vivian Stringer retired and things were uncertain about whether or not Carter would end up on the banks. However following a conversation with new head coach Coquese Washington, Carter is once again committed to the Scarlet Knights.