TheKnightReport - June visits will be big for 2023 LB Troy Bowles

Being the son of a NFL coach surely has its perks but Troy Bowles isn’t getting major Power Five offers because of his last name. The 2023 prospect out of Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit and son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is a very good linebacker that has the skill set to be a multi-year starter at the Power Five level and college coaches from around the country are jumping to get him on their team. Bowles detailed the inner-workings of his recruitment at Sunday’s Miami Rivals Camp.