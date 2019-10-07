Rutgers won't have a large class in the 2020 cycle, but one position they're definitely looking to add another player at is tight end. The Scarlet Knights are looking at a number of high school prospects to fill that need, but are also scouring the junior college ranks to see if their are options there.

One player they have their eye on is Jacob Kainer of Tyler Community College in Texas. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder currently holds offers from UMass, UTEP, UL-Monroe, and Sam Houston State, but has ongoing interest from RU, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee, Washington, and some other Group of 5 programs.

Kainer made the trip to Rutgers this weekend to see what the program has to offer, take in the team's game against Maryland, and continue to build a relationship with the coaching staff.