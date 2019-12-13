JUCO OL Cedrice Paillant discusses Rutgers commitment
That’s now three commits in the past week for the Rutgers Football program, as the Scarlet Knights just landed a verbal commitment from junior college offensive lineman Cedrice Paillant.Paillant is...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news