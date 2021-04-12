Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College is preparing to host the NJCAA National Tournament, which tips off next week. The Blue Dragons are a 16th seed in the tournament after falling to Cowley College (Kansas) in the NJCAA Region VI Tournament finals on Saturday.

Hutch features sophomore Josh Baker, a 6-2 guard from Tempe, Arizona. Baker has shown himself to be a long-range sharpshooter, and he's attracted a few Division I schools with his play.

On Monday, Baker announced his top three schools. Rutgers made the cut, as did Houston and Loyola-Chicago.