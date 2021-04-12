JUCO guard has Rutgers in top 3
Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College is preparing to host the NJCAA National Tournament, which tips off next week. The Blue Dragons are a 16th seed in the tournament after falling to Cowley College (Kansas) in the NJCAA Region VI Tournament finals on Saturday.
Hutch features sophomore Josh Baker, a 6-2 guard from Tempe, Arizona. Baker has shown himself to be a long-range sharpshooter, and he's attracted a few Division I schools with his play.
On Monday, Baker announced his top three schools. Rutgers made the cut, as did Houston and Loyola-Chicago.
Baker has played in 13 games and started three for the Blue Dragons. He's averaging 15.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, and he's earning better than 25 minutes per contest.
Baker's shooting has been a story to coaches. He's shooting a red-hot 47% from the field and an even-hotter 49% from the 3-point line.
Prior to arriving at Hutch, Baker was a four-year letterwinner at McClintock High School in Tempe. He was an all-region player who helped the Chargers advance to the semifinal round of the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Class 5A playoffs.
Baker has additional offers from schools like Seton Hall, New Mexico, East Carolina and UC-Santa Barbara.