Jordan Sweeney's base-clearing triple pushes Rutgers past Indiana 4-2

Rutgers Baseball battled against the Indiana for the second game in a row today and the Scarlet Knights once again came out on top defeating the Hoosiers 4-2 with a two-out triple by Jordan Sweeney that cleared the bases and scored three runs.

​It was another game where the Rutgers offense didn’t have the explosiveness they have had all season but they did just enough to win. Rutgers also had superb defense once again and quality pitching from their staff.

​Graduate right-handed pitcher Nathan Florence got the start for the Scarlet Knight. Florence struggled with his command in the beginning of his outing but still put together a quality outing. The Hartford transfer threw four innings allowing five hits, two runs, four walks and seven strikeouts.

​Right-handed reliever Garrett French came out of the bullpen and pitched well in his three innings of work as he allowed one and two walks but didn’t allow any runs. Right-handed pitcher Sam Portnoy got his first win of the season and Ben Gorski earned his first save of the season.

​The Rutgers Scarlet Knights struggled at the plate due to an excellent performance from Indiana’s pitcher Jack Perkins. However, once Indiana went to their bullpen, the Scarlet Knights offense woke up and scored the three-game winning runs against the Hoosiers.

​First baseman Jordan Sweeney was the Scarlet Knight that through with the big knock as he drove in three runs on a triple to left center in the bottom of the eighth. Freshman infielder Josh Kuroda-Grauer was one of the few Rutgers hitter that produced at the plate. Kuroda-Grauer went 2-3 with two singles and a walk.

​Most of the Rutgers offense’s production came from the bottom of the order as Rutgers 1-4 hitters didn’t record a single hit in the win. Shortstop Danny DiGeorgio went 1-3 with a walk and Mike Nyisztor also went 1-3 with a run scored.