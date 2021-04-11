TheKnightReport - Jordan Sweeney homers in extras to give Rutgers Baseball's 6-5 series win

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL JUNE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

The Scarlet Knights had one of their freshmen make his first collegiate start as left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi had a solid outing as he pitched five innings allowing five hits, no runs, one walk and five strikeouts. Right-hander Parker Scott came in relief for Sinibaldi.

Rutgers started the game hot as they got ahead 5-0 but they blew the lead as Northwestern scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth. However, Rutgers homered in the top of the tenth to regain the lead and didn’t allow Northwestern to score in the tenth.

Scott had a solid performance on the mound as he threw 2.2 innings allowing one hit, one run, one walk and four strikeouts. Scott was replaced by left-hander Eric Reardon as he threw two thirds of an inning allowing two hits and two runs.

Kyle Muller came in the bottom of the ninth trying to steal the win for Rutgers but failed as he gave up a two-run home run and let Northwestern tied the game. Left-hander Brian Fitzpatrick gets his second win as he threw two thirds on an inning. Nate McLain gets his first save of the season as he threw one inning allowing no hits, no runs, no walks and a strikeout.

The Rutgers offense had a very productive day at the plate as they homered three times in the win. Freshman outfielder Ryan Lasko had a monster game as he went 2-3 with two home runs, three RBIs and two walks.

Richie Schiekofer continues to stay hot at the plate as he went 2-5 with a RBI single into left field. Jordan Sweeney came through in the tenth with a solo home run to left center that ended up being the game-winning home run for Rutgers. Evan Sleight went 1-3 with a double and Chris Brito went 1-4 with a double and walk.

What’s next?

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will have a couple of days off before they return hoe to welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes for a four-game series.

Rutgers will have left-handed pitcher Harry Rutkowski on the mound for the series opener. The Iowa Hawkeyes are also expected to have their ace on the mound in left-handed pitcher Trenton Wallace. The four-year junior has been terrific this season with a 3-1 record and a 1.87 ERA. First pitch is on Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.

