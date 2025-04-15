Advertisement
Published Apr 15, 2025
Join the TKR Rutgers Football / 2025 NFL Draft Challenge
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

We here at The Knight Report have a new challenge and it has to do with the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft and there's several winnable prizes.

Visit the pool before the NFL Draft starts on April 24th to complete the google form and make sure you read the rules and how the points are awarded prior to making your picks.

One entry per person and the prize are listed below.

First Place - FREE Rutgers Football NFL Rookie Jersey Of Choice

Second Place - SIX FREE MONTHS of TKR + Choice of Knight And Day T-Shirt

Third Place - SIX FREE MONTHS of TKR / Rivals Premium

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE GIVEAWAY

--------------------------------------------------------------

