Johnny Langan showed why he wanted to play in the Gator Bowl

Texas A&M had barely just pulled out of the TaxSlayer Bowl due to COVID issues when Rutgers started getting the indication that it had a chance to take the Aggies' spot in the game.

Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano started reaching out to the players to see if it was something they wanted to do. One might think the answer would be a no-brainer, but the team hadn't practiced in a month, final exams were ending, and Christmas was on the weekend.

The first player to get back was Johnny Langan. He was ready to go.

"When A&M pulled out of the game, jokingly, I called one of my guys that works with us, and I said, 'Hey, you want to go to a bowl game?' Literally joking. A half hour later he called back and, 'Hey, that may not be too far from the truth.' I called the people who head the departments. I said, "Can we do this?" They said, yes. I said, okay. I reached out and asked a few of the guys if they want to do it because I didn't want to be the only one that wanted to do it, and our players were great.

"Before I could get to them all, Johnny Langan texted me, "Gator Bowl, let's go," with the gator emoji. These guys with the emojis. I kind of got the feeling, okay, they want to do it, and then we waited to see if we were going to be the team that got to come."