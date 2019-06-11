News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 22:40:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Jay Valai making huge impact on 2021 Camden athlete Alijah Clark

Dktrx5sn5mqk0ju5kptg
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

Camden (NJ) 2021 athlete Alijah Clark just reached the midway point of his high school football career, but his recruitment is beginning to take its shape.Rutgers is one of the schools in pursuit o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}