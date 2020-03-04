Not only did Rutgers get a huge win over Maryland on the basketball court on Tuesday, but the Scarlet Knights got a big win on the recruiting trail in football, hosting a number of talented prospects in the afternoon and for the game.

One player who made the trip “On The Banks” was Medford (NJ) Shawnee 2021 defensive lineman Michael Jarvis. Jarvis was on campus for the big RU junior day in January, but made the return visit to get a closer look at the university and football program.