Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-01 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Jarrett Paul getting adjusted to safety, making calls

Qnp3nydh3cvpzviwmdyt
Richie Schnyderite
Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport.net
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

A move to safety was always a possibility for Jarrett Paul.After spending spending last season at cornerback for the Rutgers football team, this winter, the sophomore made the switch to the back en...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}