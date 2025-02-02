January Offer Recap: The Latest Offers Made By Rutgers Football

The first few weeks of January can be a busy time on the recruiting trail. The Rutgers Football coaching staff has hosted two junior days this month on campus and have spent their time during the week out on the road. As a result of both, plenty of offers have been issued in recent days.
Here is a rundown of all the latest offers by Pitt, including several that were issued at the most recent junior day event.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING