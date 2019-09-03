The state of New Jersey is loaded at defensive back when it comes to the 2021 class. One of the top players standing out in that group early on is Englewood (NJ) Dwight Morrow’s Jalen Hoyle.

Hoyle already holds an offer from Virginia Tech, and is drawing heavy interest from a number of other programs, including Rutgers. He was on hand for the Scarlet Knights 2019 opener and liked what he saw from the program.