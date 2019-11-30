If you like defense, you would have liked the Rutgers men’s basketball team’s effort on that side of the court Friday afternoon in the Scarlet Knights’ 82-57 victory over the University of Massachusetts at the RAC in Piscataway.

Rutgers (6-1) held UMass (5-3) well under their average scoring of 71.6 points and forced the Minutemen into 19 turnovers, 7.9 above their season average of 11.1.

The Scarlet Knights generated 11 steals and five blocks. UMass shot 36 percent for the game from the floor (22-of-61) and 30 percent on 3-pointers (7-of-23).

“...Our defense was outstanding,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said. “Even the shots that they made were tough, contested shots, (with the) shot clock running down, bank shots, things like that. (I) really felt good about our defense.

“When our defense is locked in like that — it’s when our defense gets a lapse, it becomes the problem. I think they're all learning. Jacob (Young) did a really good job of putting pressure on the ball and getting us going. Caleb (McConnell) always does a good job, Geo (Baker) got in some lanes, got some steals, Ron (Harper Jr.) with some big plays. When everyone chips in on that end of the floor and we are heating the ball up the way we were today, it makes a big difference for our teams and it helps you continue your lead in a game like that."

UMass head coach Matt McCall also praised Rutgers’ defensive play in the contest.

“I thought that was the best Rutgers has played all year. I’ve been watching them on tape. Rutgers, I love their team, I love their size, I love their physicality. That really showed today in today's game and had us rattled. We were rattled on offense,” McCall said. “We weren’t really able to overcome some unforced turnovers. We have to get that corrected because obviously our schedule doesn't get any easier, but you got to give Rutgers a lot of credit, how they played. And I thought our guys competed but we're not there yet to get a win in a game like this on the road and a hostile environment.”

When Young was in the game, he was like a hound. Young, who had two steals, was up in the UMass’ player’s grills no matter if they had the ball or not.

“Just be gritty and give them a problem,” Young said on what he’s asked of defensively.

Rutgers scored 54 points in the pint, 34 in transition, and 22 directly off of turnovers.

“We turned defense into offense. That’s pretty much what it is,” Young said. “We attacked and got open looks and open layups.”

In the first six games, Young had been inconsistent. But on Black Friday, he shot 50 percent (5-of-10) and scored 10 points, reaching double figures for the first time as a Scarlet Knight.

“I still have to shake the rust off. Growing up, I was a shooter and a scorer. My shot’s not falling right now but it’ll come eventually. I have to do it in other ways and try and figure it out,” Young said.

While he’s still finding a groove - though the up-tempo contest against UMass fit his style - his defense has improved.

“I want to be a two-way player. When I was younger, it was always offense, offense, offense and shoot, shoot, shoot,” Young said. “Now, as you get to different levels, you have to play defense. Coach and my teammates have been preaching it. I’ve made big strides on defense.”

