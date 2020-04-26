Jackson Memorial running back Will Towns flying under the radar
One of the most underrated 2021 recruits in New Jersey is easily Jackson Memorial High School running back Will Towns. The 6-foot, 190-pound running back prospect currently holds 10 offer and is fi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news