“I’ve had a lot of schools start to reach out recently,” McCarthy told TKR. “I’ve been hearing from UConn ,Virginia Tech, Villanova, Temple, Pittsburgh, UMass and Rutgers. Also, Alabama invited me down for spring practice a little over a month ago.”

Defensive lineman Collin McCarthy has quietly been flying under the radar the past couple of months, but schools are finally starting to show him more and more interest lately. The class of 2020 product is listed at 6-foot-7, 250-pounds and just recently started drawing interest from some of the top schools in the country.

Jackson Memorial High School located in South Jersey isn’t the most popular stop for college football recruiters around the country, but one prospect is starting to give them a reason to make the trip.

Had long drive for a productive day @TheOpening can’t wait to go back and do it again! pic.twitter.com/7jNvsGLzF3

McCarthy’s main recruiter down at Alabama is former Rutgers head coach Kyle Flood, who has already built a pretty good relationship with South Jersey native.

“Assistant coach (Kyle) Flood said that he really liked my film," said McCarthy. "I went on the visit a couple weeks ago and I really enjoyed myself. Coach Flood said that he plans on coming to my school during this evaluation period, but I have yet to see him. I keep in contact though and we speak almost every week."

Along with all the schools listed above, Rutgers was in early on McCarthy’s recruitment, but the interest has recently died off. The 2020 defensive lineman took a visit back on April 12th.

“This past spring I've been in contact with coach Corey Brown," McCarthy said. "He also watched my film and I went for a visit back in April. I spent the whole day with the football team and really enjoyed myself, but I haven't heard from them since."

At the moment McCarthy only holds four scholarship offers Bryant, Rhode Island, UConn and UMass, but once he hits the camp circuit this summer he has a chance to blow up.

“Right now I'm not exactly sure which camps I plan on attending yet," he said. "However I'm hoping to attend a school somewhere in the mountains, that would be the dream school for me."

Stay tuned for more on McCarthy and other 2020 prospects right here on The Knight Report!