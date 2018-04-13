Drafted in 2013 by the Cincinnati Bengals, but now playing alongside All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones with the Atlanta Falcons, Sanu has served as a mentor for Jabbie since the two were kids, and now, he’s helped train his nephew alongside some premium NFL talent.

Rutgers wide receiver Mo Jabbie is coming in with an expectation of greatness for the 2018 season. The former 2016 recruit, who saw little action in 2017, has taken to working hard during the offseason with his uncle, former Rutgers standout receiver Mohamed Sanu.

“It’s really good, him (Mohammed Sanu) being my uncle and all, he’s been a big help in my development,” Jabbie told The Knight report. “Always being around him, he’s always helped me. He still does, even when he’s down in Atlanta. I also got to work with him, Antonio Brown, and Jarvis Landry when I went to visit him. I was able to learn from them; they taught me things that I feel has improved my game, and I feel truly blessed to have been able to work with them.”



Working with pro-level receiving talent has given Jabbie a major confidence boost, especially when it comes to learning new Offensive Coordinator John McNulty’s vertical-threat style offense.

“It’s not really that different, the only real difficulty I had was learning the new plays, but that’s expected when you switch your offense,” said Jabbie. “I feel like we’re practicing everything, not just deep shots. We’re just practicing, building up the chemistry up with our quarterbacks so that when game time comes, there aren’t any questions or concerns about it.”

Jabbie has also molded himself into being a mentor for some of the younger wide receivers on the team, especially with last year’s biggest recruitment land, Bo Melton.

“He’s an amazing kid. It’s like night and day; the way that he is now as opposed to how he was last year. He put in a lot of effort this offseason to get better, and he’s progressed so well. I’m happy for him, he’s one of my best friends. I’m excited to see what he brings to the table,” Jabbie said about Melton.

When told by The Knight Report that Coach Erb had said that the receiving group has become the most improved position group on the team, Jabbie appreciated it, but felt like the group could do more.

Jabbie told The Knight Report that, “No matter how good we are, we’re still not good enough. We want to strive to be the best, and we won’t settle for anything less. We just have to keep working hard and keep going at it.”