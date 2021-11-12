It's been a long journey, but Rutgers Hoops welcomes fans back

“We have won a lot of games in the best league in the country,” head coach Steve Pikiell said after the win. “We have had the number one schedule in the country, not just in the league, the last seven or eight games. We won against a lot of really good teams and this is another one today.”

As the final buzzer sounded, Rutgers fans stormed the court in celebration of the team’s 78-67 victory over No. 9 Maryland as they were one step closer to seeing the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 1991. Little did they know what would follow.

Just a few days later, the Scarlet Knights would cap off a historic regular season with a thrilling 71-68 overtime victory over Purdue in Mackey Arena to capture their twentieth win and almost ensure a spot in the big dance.

“This has been a really tough place for us to play,” Pikiell said, “It’s a tough place for everyone to play. Our guys, they’ve sacrificed a lot and they’ve given up themselves and [Saturday] was just a perfect example where everyone stepped up and made big plays.”

About 20 minutes before the Big Ten tournament tipped off with Rutgers and Michigan, both teams were told to leave the court and go home as the coronavirus pandemic had begun its creep into people’s everyday lives. From there, not only were all conference tournaments canceled but the NCAA Tournament was shut down as well. Rutgers’ wait continued.

Going into the 2020 season, the Scarlet Knights had to acclimate to a new normal of playing in front of cardboard cutouts. While the smiling faces of James Gandolfini and Bruce Springsteen lent some support, it did not come close to replicating the environment a sold-out RAC provides.

In what can only be described as a rollercoaster of a regular season, Rutgers was able to secure its first NCAA Tournament bid in 30 years and capture its first win since 1983. While a few lucky Scarlet Knights supporters were able to celebrate the moment in person, many had to share their excitement from home.

“They stuck together even when things weren’t going our way,” Pikiell said following their 60-56 victory over Clemson. “They’re resilient, we’ve been through a lot. It’s been a two-year journey.”