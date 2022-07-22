Irvington WR Famah Toure commits, continuing the family legacy

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound athlete prospect will become the third member of his family to play for the Scarlet Knights as his cousin Kemoko Turay played for the Knights from 2014-2017 and his brother Mohamed Toure is on the team currently.

Rutgers Football has landed another verbal commit today as Irvington High School (NJ) wide receiver Famah Toure announced his decison via social media following his official visit to campus in late June.

Now one of the main selling points for Toure was his relationship with the Scarlet Knights new wide receivers coach Damiere Shaw as the two really connected over the past few months.

"I talk to the coach (Damiere) Shaw on a daily basis," said Toure. "I also like everything he's been saying to me. He said that he likes what they are doing in the receiver room. He also told me that he loves big receivers and sees me as an outside guy for them."

Last year as a junior with Irvington High School, Toure managed to haul in 32 receptions for 574 yards and three scores. Look for him to increase those numbers as a senior this upcoming Fall.

Stay tuned for more on the Rutgers Football recruiting right here on The Round Table message board.