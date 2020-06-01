News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 21:15:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Irvington DL Angoy details commitment, building relationship with staff

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Rutgers Football added to it’s class is 2021 this evening as they landed their 20th commitment in the class.Irvington High School defensive tackle Zaire Angoy announced his decision to commit to th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}