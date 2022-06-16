 Irvington ATH Famah Toure previews upcoming B1G official visits
Irvington ATH Famah Toure previews upcoming B1G official visits

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

One of New Jersey's top players in the class of 2023, athlete Famah Toure recently told Rivals that he has two official visits coming up for the month of June to check out both Illinois and Rutgers.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound athlete spoke with The Knight Report following a recent camp down at Monmouth University to preview those upcoming visits.

