The 2022 version of the Rutgers football team’s offensive line will likely look a little different than it did in 2021.

But one familiar face is center Ireland Brown.

Brown switched from defensive tackle to left guard in the middle of the season last fall and wound up playing in nine games total with six starts on the offensive line. He made his debut on the offensive line against Delaware after playing on defense against Temple in the opener.

This was the first summer and training camp that Brown worked at center.

“It was very eventful,” Brown said. “It was nice learning the offense inside and outside. Once you learn center, you need to learn all the positions to help them out and call things out. I got an overall view of the offense.

One might think that just switching to a different spot on the offensive doesn’t come with many changes, but it does when you move to center. It took Brown some getting used to, but he’s comfortable now.

“I’m pretty comfortable now. It’s about building chemistry at the end of the day,” Brown said.

“The toughest part was really the stance and learning how to take the weight off the ball with the toes and go to my in-stance as an offensive lineman. The easiest part was being physical.”

Brown said getting that experience at left guard last season opened the doors to him moving to center.

“Most definitely. Playing guard was kind of like the gateway to offense and gateway to center,” Brown said. “It gave me a crash course on how offense is going to be.”