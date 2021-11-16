Ireland Brown getting more comfortable at OL
Ireland Brown appeared in nine games at defensive tackle as a freshman in 2019 at Boston College.Last season, after transferring from the Eagles to Rutgers, he played in five games and notched his ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news