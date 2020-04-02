THE PROSPECT: Tayvon Nelson may be a class-of-2023 prospect with years to go until he’ll sign a letter of intent, but the emerging defensive back already has options. A New York-based cornerback, Nelson lists scholarship offices from a handful of programs. He discusses his favorites and what could be next below.





ON SCHOOLS THAT CURRENTLY STAND OUT

"Utah and Ole Miss right now."





ON UTAH

"They are showing the most love right now. I haven't visited or anything but I’m supposed to go out there this summer. We do three-way calls with my DB coach sometimes."





ON OLE MISS

"I like them because it was my fist SEC offer and I like what I know. They offered about a month ago and I looked into it immediately. The SEC offer this early kinda surprised me."





ON WHAT HE FOUND OUT ABOUT OLE MISS

"They have a couple good products that came out of thee. I know they have produced some good receives. I didn’t see too many defensive backs, but they put guys in the NFL. That’s good."





ON DREAM OFFERS

"Georgia or LSU .. I also like Rutgers because they are the hometown school. They aren't really good at all, but I like the hometown feel. They haven’t offered yet, though."





ON WHAT IS APPEALING ABOUT GEORGIA

"I liked Todd Gurley a lot. He’s my favorite player so I always watched him and liked Georgia."





ON RUTGERS

"It’s home. If they offer, I’ll look at it. That’s all I can say right now until they offer."





ON LSU

"We went thee and visited and I liked the facility a lot. They have a nice indoor and they can change the temperature. It’s really nice. I was blown away. That’s an offer I want."







