PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers men's basketball team played tough defense and used a scoring burst early in the second half to help down Wisconsin, 72-65, Wednesday night at the RAC. With the win, the Scarlet Knights move to 7-3 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten competition. Wisconsin goes to 5-5 and 1-1. Rutgers was able to get the last punch in the second half. Check out the instant recap below and stay tuned for more.

THE GOOD — FORCING TURNOVERS/D ON REUVERS/STARTING WELL/REBOUNDING Wisconsin entered the game with the next to least amount of turnovers per game within the league (11.2), but Rutgers was able to force 12 in the first 20 minutes of play and score 18 points off of the miscues. Rutgers gave Wisconsin trouble with its press and the Badgers committed a number of travels. Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers ranked sixth in the Big Ten in scoring (15.4), but Rutgers was able to keep him in check. At the start of the contest and in the beginning of the second half, Rutgers was anything but cold as the Scarlet Knights heated up quickly as they took an eight point lead after the break. Furthermore, the Scarlet Knights continue to out-rebound every opponent. They cleaned the glass against Wisconsin as they held a 40-26 edge including 14 on the offensive end. THE BAD — ALLOWING THE FIRST HALF COMEBACK/3-POINT SHOOTING/FOULS After a solid 9-0 start in the game, Wisconsin came back at the end of the first half making its last 6-of-8 buckets including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to take a one-point, 33-32 lead into the break. Rutgers as a team, shot poorly from the outside, making just 5-of-19 3-pointers. Akwasi Yeboah, who had a strong game with nine points and eight rebounds, fouled out. Rutgers committed 19 fouls.

PLAY OF THE GAME: Geo Baker was able to split the defense and flush home a one-handed slam dunk in the first half. GAME BALL — GEO BAKER Baker did it all on Wednesday. He scored a game-high 22 points, dished out four assists, had three steals, and notched a block and a rebound. UP NEXT: Rutgers stays in town to face in-state No. 22 Seton Hall at the RAC on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. You can watch live on BTN.