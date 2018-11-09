PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers notched its first victory of the season tonight inside The RAC as the Scarlet Knights downed Fairleigh Dickinson by a final score of 90-55. Here is a closer look inside Rutgers’ latest win.

THE GOOD: Despite some early shooting woes, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights turned it around big time with just about seven minutes left in the second half. After shooting a little over 30% through the first 10 mins of the game, the team went on a big 12-2 run and finished the half shooting 47% and finished the game shooting 53.8%.

THE BAD: Throughout the entire game the Scarlet Knights once again struggle to shoot from the charity stripe. The Scarlet Knights as a whole shot 8-of-17 (47.1%) from the line tonight against Fairleigh Dickinson. This is one facet of the game that the team also struggled with last season as they finished shooting 64.4% last season from the line.

GAME BALL: Today’s game ball goes to forward Eugene Omoruyi, who had one heck of a game stuffing the stat sheet. Omoruyi finished third on the team in points (14), first in rebounds (10) and second on the team in assists (4). He contributed in just about every part of the game and also finished with a +/- of +21.