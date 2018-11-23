Instant Recap: Rutgers takes down Boston University, 54-44
The Rutgers Men's Basketball team earned its fourth victory of the season today as the Scarlet Knights beat the Boston University Terriers by a final score of 54-44.
Here is a closer look inside the Scarlet Knights' latest out-of-conference victory.
THE GOOD - THE VETERANS SHINE
The duo of guard Geo Baker and Eugene Omoruyi came to play today for the Scarlet Knights. Baker had a huge first half where he had with 15 points and even finished the game with 19 points. On the other side, Omoruyi continued his solid junior campaign as he stuffed the stat sheet yet again as he finished the game with 20 points and 17 rebounds to go along with his two charges of the day.
OMORUYI SEASON CHARGE TRACKER - 7
THE BAD - TERRIBLE SHOOTING...
Despite some solid performances from Baker and Omoruyi, the rest of the Scarlet Knights had a very bad shooting day. Baker and Omoruyi combined to shoot 12-of-24 for 39 points, while the rest of the team shot 6-of-32 for only 15 points. This was a really a bad shooting performance for Rutgers against a lowly Boston University team. This was not a good showing at all, especially since Rutgers is set to head down to Florida to take on a tough Miami team next week.
GAME BALL - GEO BAKER
Today’s game ball goes to second year guard Geo Baker who continues to improve with each passing game. Throughout the first half alone, Baker was shooting 6-of-8 from the field, along with 15 points in just 20 mins of play. Baker ended the game with 19 points, 2 assists, and 2 rebounds.
DIME. 👍— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) November 23, 2018
Geo Baker dishes, Omoruyi finishes. @RutgersMBB is leading BU in the first half: pic.twitter.com/hBZCU7gKB5
PLAY OF THE GAME: Baker made a really nice behind the back pass on his drive to Omoruyi who finishes it with a lay up down low.
UP NEXT: Next Wednesday, Rutgers will travel down to Florida to take on the Miami Hurricanes in a 7pm EST matchup on ESPNU.
--------------------------------------------------------------
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board