THE GOOD - THE VETERANS SHINE

The duo of guard Geo Baker and Eugene Omoruyi came to play today for the Scarlet Knights. Baker had a huge first half where he had with 15 points and even finished the game with 19 points. On the other side, Omoruyi continued his solid junior campaign as he stuffed the stat sheet yet again as he finished the game with 20 points and 17 rebounds to go along with his two charges of the day.

OMORUYI SEASON CHARGE TRACKER - 7

THE BAD - TERRIBLE SHOOTING...



Despite some solid performances from Baker and Omoruyi, the rest of the Scarlet Knights had a very bad shooting day. Baker and Omoruyi combined to shoot 12-of-24 for 39 points, while the rest of the team shot 6-of-32 for only 15 points. This was a really a bad shooting performance for Rutgers against a lowly Boston University team. This was not a good showing at all, especially since Rutgers is set to head down to Florida to take on a tough Miami team next week.

GAME BALL - GEO BAKER

Today’s game ball goes to second year guard Geo Baker who continues to improve with each passing game. Throughout the first half alone, Baker was shooting 6-of-8 from the field, along with 15 points in just 20 mins of play. Baker ended the game with 19 points, 2 assists, and 2 rebounds.