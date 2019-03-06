PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers suffered a real close loss to Big Ten conference rival Penn State on Wednesday night. The Nittany Lions were able to take down the Scarlet Knights inside the RAC by a final score of 66-65.

The Rutgers big men did a terrific job today against a very pesky Penn State team. The Scarlet Knights as a whole were able to score 38 points in the paint, led by both big men Eugene Omoruyi and Myles Johnson who combined for a total of 33 points on the night. Overall a very good performance from the Rutgers bigs.

WOW….That was one really bad offensive performance by the Scarlet Knights, the team as whole shot a whopping 7-of-28 (25%) from the field and that also includes 0-of-10 from beyond the arc. This put the Scarlet Knights behind at halftime by 18 points and it was too big of a deficit for them to come back.

PLAYER OF THE GAME - FORWARD EUGENE OMORUYI



Although the Rutgers offense was pretty stagnant throughout, forward Eugene Omoruyi was still able to find a way to put the ball in the net. The junior big man basically went shot for shot with one of the Big Ten’s best bigs in Lamar Stevens. Omoruyi finished the game with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

UP NEXT: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will travel out to the midwest to take on the Indiana Hoosiers for the final regular season game of the season. The game will take place this Sunday at noon and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.