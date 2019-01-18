THE GOOD - POINTS OFF TURNOVERS



Coming into the game, Northwestern averaged 11.8 turnovers per game, which was good for 52nd in the country (in comparison Rutgers is 156 with 13.1) and Rutgers was forcing 12.81 in every contest. Against the Wildcats on Friday, Northwestern had 13 turnovers and Rutgers had 19 points off of turnovers, 21 fast break points, and 26 in the paint. To begin the game, Rutgers scooted out to a 7-0 lead and all seven of those points came of Wildcat errors.

The Scarlet Knights found themselves down by 10 in the second half not once, but twice, and fought back each time. They went on a 9-0 run the first time to make it a one point ball game. Turnovers, again, played a big role in that as Northwestern at three of them during the spurt. On the second segment, Rutgers went on a 8-0 burst to tie the game at 49-49 including two steals by Mathis and Baker respectively. Both would convert for a dunk and a layup in transition.

THE BAD - SHOT SELECTION

As has been the case recently, the Scarlet Knights have struggled with putting up the best shot they possibly could each possession. Far too often either Geo Baker or Montez Mathis for example hoisted up quick shots or long, ill-advised 3-pointers early in the shot clock.

Coinciding with that, Rutgers went 1-for-7 to close the first the half and had a scoring drought of over three minutes and ended the game shooting 40 percent from the field and 25 percent from behind the arc.