PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers men’s basketball team defeated Drexel, 62-57, in the nightcap of a double-header with the women's team on Wednesday at the RAC.

The win moves Rutgers' record to 3-0 on the young season.

In the first half, the Scarlet Knights led by as much as 10 points twice, but the Dragons (2-2) fired back to take a one point lead at the break thanks to three 3-pointers and colder shooting by Rutgers.

After halftime, Rutgers used a much-needed 10-0 run to take, you guessed it, a 10-point lead at 43-33. Rutgers capitalized on four quick Drexel turnovers within the first few minutes. Drexel, however, would not go away as it went on a 14-4 burst to knot the score at 47-47 with 7:42 to go.

From then, though, the home squad would finish out the game with free throws.

A win is a win.

Rutgers is now 16-2 all-time against the Dragons since the two teams first met in 1921.

FULL BOX SCORE: