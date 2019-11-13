INSTANT RECAP: Rutgers men's basketball beats Drexel, 62-57
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers men’s basketball team defeated Drexel, 62-57, in the nightcap of a double-header with the women's team on Wednesday at the RAC.
The win moves Rutgers' record to 3-0 on the young season.
In the first half, the Scarlet Knights led by as much as 10 points twice, but the Dragons (2-2) fired back to take a one point lead at the break thanks to three 3-pointers and colder shooting by Rutgers.
After halftime, Rutgers used a much-needed 10-0 run to take, you guessed it, a 10-point lead at 43-33. Rutgers capitalized on four quick Drexel turnovers within the first few minutes. Drexel, however, would not go away as it went on a 14-4 burst to knot the score at 47-47 with 7:42 to go.
From then, though, the home squad would finish out the game with free throws.
A win is a win.
Rutgers is now 16-2 all-time against the Dragons since the two teams first met in 1921.
FULL BOX SCORE:
THE GOOD — FREE THROW SHOOTING/FAST BREAK POINTS
Rutgers was perfect from the foul line in the opening half (8-for-8) which was a sight to behold. The Scarlet Knights ended up 17-for-21. It also got out and ran the floor with 14 points in transition compared to just two for Drexel in the first 20 minutes. Rutgers converted 17 points off turnovers and tallied 26 fast break points for the game.
THE BAD — TURNOVERS/REBOUNDING
While the Scarlet Knights did a solid job when they got out and ran, the team turned the ball over 13 times, including seven in the first half, which in total was way too much for anybody's liking. Last season, the Scarlet Knights cleaned up the glass nicely, but if this game was an indication of what's to come, the team isn't going to win many rebounding battles come Big Ten play. Rutgers only out-rebounded the Dragons, 42-36. Rutgers misses Shaq Doorson and especially Eugene Omoruyi in that department. The guards are the sole rebounders, and that's not necessarily a good thing.
PLAY OF THE GAME: After Drexel took a one-point lead with 5:30 remaining, Myles Johnson put home a tip-in and then Akwasi Yeboah brought the arena to a life with a tough layup in traffic while falling down to put Rutgers ahead by three.
GAME BALL — MONTEZ MATHIS
Mathis scored six points within the first four minutes and threw down four dunks in the contest and netted 12 in the game on 5-of-8 shooting with four rebounds. Ron Harper Jr., Geo Baker, and Akwasi Yeboah all reached double figures as well.
UP NEXT: Rutgers hits the road for the first time this season when it plays St. Bonaventure in the Naismith Classic on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto. It will be not be on television, but will be available to stream on ESPN+.