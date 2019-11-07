PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers men's basketball is back and the team started off the brand new season with a 73-71 victory over Bryant. Despite some early offensive struggles, the Scarlet Knights were able to put together a couple of nice runs to secure the victory.

THE GOOD — ON-BALL DEFENSE

THE SKINNY: Coach Steve Pikiell talked about not liking the defense, but throughout the night, Rutgers played solid on-ball defense. Bryant didn't get much going in the half court aside from shooting a ton of 3-pointers. Rutgers tallied 11 steals, six blocks, and the Bulldogs had 21 turnovers which turned into 19 points for the home team. Bryant led for just 3:01 in the game.

THE BAD — 3-POINT SHOOTING

THE SKINNY: The Scarlet Knights couldn’t buy a bucket from beyond the arc today. The team as a whole shot 2-of-10 from three throughout the first half and finished the night 9-of-32 from deep. This is something that Rutgers will have to sure up as the season goes along. It was, however, the first game and first game with the new 3-point line.

GAME BALL -- MONTEZ MATHIS

THE SKINNY: Despite not being mentioned a lot this offseason, Mathis came to play today. He didn't do anything fancy, just played to his strengths. He finished the game with 10 points, six rebounds and an assist. He was also one of the better shooters today, going 4-of-11 from the field.