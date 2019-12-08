On Sunday afternoon, the Rutgers men's basketball suffered their second straight loss as the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Scarlet Knights, 77-65. Despite the hard fought effort by the Scarlet Knights, they just weren't able to slow the Spartans offense. Both teams now sit at 6-3 on the year.

THE GOOD — EFFORT THE SKINNY: Struggled a little bit with this one, but at the end of the day, Rutgers was competitive all the way up until the very end against a VERY GOOD Michigan State team. While it might not have been the outcome most wanted, this was a solid showing against a MSU team that made the Final Four last year.

THE BAD — FOUL TROUBLES THE SKINNY: The Scarlet Knights as a whole today struggled to stay out foul trouble. Starting center Myles Johnson had four fouls with a little over seven and half minutes left, Ron Harper Jr earned his fourth foul with four minutes left and Paul Mulcahy had three with 14 minutes left. Those are three key contributors and while it might be okay for one to be in foul trouble, definitely can't afford to have all three with 3+ fouls.

GAME BALL: AKWASI YEBOAH THE SKINNY: The Rutgers grad transfer played really well today. He was easily the best shooter on the team today, scoring 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Yeboah also added four rebounds and an assist against MSU. Looking at the numbers Yeboah's scoring took a little bit of a dip recently, but he bounced back nicely tonight and is your TKR player of the game.

UP NEXT: Rutgers will head back home and welcome the Wisconsin Badgers to the RAC this week for a 7pm Wednesday night Big Ten matchup.