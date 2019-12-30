PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Another one in the books, as the Rutgers men’s basketball team cruised to 94-49 victory over division two Caldwell University inside the RAC on Monday night.

THE GOOD - RUTGERS BENCH CAME TO PLAY

THE SKINNY: As expected Rutgers dominated just about every facet of the game, but the biggest takeaway from today was the Rutgers bench mob came to play. The bench guys were scoring at will tonights. Jacob Young led the team with 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists on the night, his third time scoring double digits this season. True freshman Paul Mulcahy added 14 points and Shaq Carter added seven more of his own. Overall a solid game from the Scarlet Knights bench.

THE BAD - WHY CALDWELL?

THE SKINNY: Why did Rutgers play this game? It’s tough to imagine that there wasn’t someone else in Division 1 that would’ve been willing to come play Rutgers today. I’m sure one of the other local D1’s such as St. Peter’s, Rider or even Princeton would’ve happily come to the RAC to take on the Scarlet Knights.

Instead, Rutgers invited D-2 Caldwell to the RAC tonight and won before the game even started. There isn’t really a way to describe how bad of a matchup this game was, but we’ll take a shot at comparing it. Tonight’s game was similar to those days as a college kid when you go back home for winter break and play pickup ball at your local YMCA and all the really good players from high school come back too and dominate you and your friends.