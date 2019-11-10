PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers men’s basketball team played its second game of the season today against Niagara. The Scarlet Knights started the game out hot going on a 21-4 run early and never looked back. Rutgers ended up beating Niagara by a final score of 86-39.

THE GOOD — SHOOTING THE LIGHTS OUT



THE SKINNY: As good as the defense was today (VERY GOOD BTW), the Rutgers offense stole the show today. It didn’t matter who was shooting the ball or where they shot it from today, the ball just kept going in the hoop on Rutgers end. The Scarlet Knights as a whole shot 59% from the field today, including 10+ three pointers.

THE BAD — THE OCCASIONAL WTF PLAYS

THE SKINNY: Whether it was the last second foul before the half or even the small ticky, tacky fouls. There were a couple of dumb plays that would either cost the Scarlet Knights points or even the ball at times. If they can clean up some of those, especially against the bigger teams, this team has a chance to make an interesting run this season.