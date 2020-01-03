The Rutgers men’s basketball team earned their second Big Ten conference victory of the season beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers 79-62 on Friday night.



Coming in, Rutgers was 0-3 in road/neutral games this season.

Rutgers was missing arguably its best player in captain Geo Baker, but that didn't matter as Caleb McConnell stepped up in his spot to replace him, scoring a game-high 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting. He also had five rebounds and five assists.

Rutgers led by as much as 22 points in the second half.

Check out the instant recap below and stay tuned for more.