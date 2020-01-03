INSTANT RECAP: Rutgers Hoops beats Nebraska for second B1G win of season
The Rutgers men’s basketball team earned their second Big Ten conference victory of the season beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers 79-62 on Friday night.
Coming in, Rutgers was 0-3 in road/neutral games this season.
Rutgers was missing arguably its best player in captain Geo Baker, but that didn't matter as Caleb McConnell stepped up in his spot to replace him, scoring a game-high 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting. He also had five rebounds and five assists.
Rutgers led by as much as 22 points in the second half.
THE GOOD - RUTGERS EARNS ANOTHER BIG TEN VICTORY
THE SKINNY: This was a big win for Rutgers as not only did they earn their second Big Ten conference victory of the season, but they also made a statement by beating a Nebraska team hot off a win against Purdue by 14 points. Even without arguably their top player, the Scarlet Knights showed that they are not a team you want to mess with this season.
The Scarlet Knights got inside grabbing 48 rebounds and by scoring 52 points in the paint and 12 second chance points.
THE BAD - GEO BAKER OUT FOR SOME TIME
THE SKINNY: The bad didn't come from today's game, but rather in a press release right before the game. Rutgers Athletics announced about an hour before the game that Baker suffered a thumb injury and he will be out indefinitely. Going into tonight's game the junior guard led the team in minutes per game, assists per game and steals per game this season, along with being second in points per game. This will be a big loss for the Scarlet Knights, who will have to find a way to facilitate and score with Baker's presence.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Rutgers center Myles Johnson was stat padding as he earned four rebounds in a row before getting the bucket.
UP NEXT: Rutgers will welcome a ranked Penn State Nittany Lions team to the RAC for a 7:00pm EST on Tuesday night. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.