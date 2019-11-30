INSTANT RECAP: Rutgers Football loses to Penn State, 27-6
It’s a wrap! In their final game of the regular season, the Rutgers Football program suffered yet another loss today, as they Penn State Nittany Lions went on to win by a score of 27-6 this afternoon.
The Rutgers defense played pretty solid today, but it was the Scarlet Knights offense that struggled to keep them in the hard fought game, as they went on to suffer their 10th loss on the year.
Here is a quick look at today’s game.
BOX SCORE:
RUTGERS PLAYER OF THE GAME: THE RUTGERS DEFENSE
THE SKINNY: Even though the Scarlet Knights weren’t able to get the win, the Andy Buh led defense came to play today, at least for three quarters. The Scarlet Knights defensive line led by JACK LB CJ Onyechi was causing havoc for PSU quarterback Will Levis causing a couple of sacks. The linebackers were hitting the gaps and the defensive backs were both covering and tackling well. The Scarlet Knights defense that gave up 40+ in four games those season, only gave up 27 against PSU today.
REVERSE FLEA FLICKER 🚨@RFootball is opening the playbook in the finale: pic.twitter.com/w0kuMpmVzP— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 30, 2019
RFOOTBALL PLAY OF THE GAME: Rutgers ran the reverse flea flicker. Handoff to RB Aaron Young flipped to WR Christian Dremel for the reverse and tossed to QB Johnny Langan who finds RB Aaron Young down the field.
UP NEXT: Although the RFootball season is over, tune in to ESPNU on Tuesday afternoon to check out the Rutgers Hoops team take on Pittsburgh in the ACC/B1G Challenge at 9pm EST.
More to come...