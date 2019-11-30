It’s a wrap! In their final game of the regular season, the Rutgers Football program suffered yet another loss today, as they Penn State Nittany Lions went on to win by a score of 27-6 this afternoon.

The Rutgers defense played pretty solid today, but it was the Scarlet Knights offense that struggled to keep them in the hard fought game, as they went on to suffer their 10th loss on the year.

Here is a quick look at today’s game.

BOX SCORE: