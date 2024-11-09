Rutgers Football defeats Minnesota, snaps four-game skid

After a rough couple of performances, Rutgers' defense came up big in this one when Tyreem Powell forced a fumble that was recovered by Shaquan Loyal to set it up at Minnesota's six-yard line with 8:27 left in the fourth quarter. The Scarlet Knights (5-4, 2-4) punched it in two plays later when Athan Kaliakmanis hit Ian Strong for a four-yard touchdown to give them a 21-16 lead with 7:41 remaining.

The unit made another key play on the following drive when Jordan Walker sacked Max Brosmer in the end zone for a safety to put Rutgers ahead 23-16 with 6:57 remaining in the game. Keshon Griffin also sacked Brosmer on first down to force the Golden Gophers (6-4, 4-3) into a 2nd-and-18.

Jai Patel made it a two-score game with a 22-yard field goal to give Rutgers a 26-16 lead with 2:45 remaining.

Minnesota responded with a 10-play, 63-yard drive and a field goal to make it a 26-19 game with 1:10 left, but it was too little too late as Ian Strong recovered the onside kick to ice the game.

Rutgers' offense was also effective as Kaliakmanis went 17-for-33 for 240 yards and recorded his fifth-career three-touchdown game. Strong led the Scarlet Knights with four catches for 89 yards and one touchdown while Dymere Miller had five receptions for 58 yards and two scores.

Minnesota came out of halftime with a 10-play, 78-yard drive capped off by a 17-yard touchdown pass from Brosmer to Marcus Major to take a 16-14 lead with 9:01 remaining in the third quarter. The Scarlet Knights had a hard time moving the ball in the third as Kaliakmanis went 1-for-7 for 15 yards.

Despite missing starting running back Kyle Monangai due to an injury, Antwan Raymond and Ja'shon Benjamin carried the load with Raymond recording 22 rushes for 73 yards in his first career start. Benjamin had 11 carries for 66 yards.

Rutgers' offense was efficient early on as it took a 14-9 lead into halftime with Kaliakmanis going 14-for-20 for 216 yards and two touchdowns. Kaliakmanis also connected with six different receivers in the half with Miller leading with five catches for 58 yards and two scores. KJ Duff had three catches for 65 yards.

Kaliakmanis made a crucial mistake though with 3:16 remaining in the first half when he tossed an interception on 3rd-and-4 to Minnesota's Ethan Robinson that he picked off in the end zone to give the Gophers a touchback and prevented Rutgers from making it a two-score game.

Rutgers scored two touchdowns on its first three possessions, including a 17-yard pass from Kaliakmanis to Miller to take a 14-9 lead with 9:54 remaining in the half. Kaliakmanis also completed a career-long 65-yard pass to Strong with 5:57 left in the second quarter.

Darius Taylor opened the scoring for Minnesota with an 18-yard carry to take a 6-0 lead with 7:56 remaining in the first quarter following a missed extra point. Rutgers answered though with a nine-play, 75-yard drive finished with a one-yard touchdown pass to Miller to take a 7-6 lead with 3:31 left.

Minnesota took a 9-7 lead at the end of the first quarter following a 51-yard field goal from Dragan Kesich.