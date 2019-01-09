PISCATAWAY, N.J. – After a tough fought loss this past Saturday to Maryland, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball team bounced back today to snag a big victory inside The RAC against the No. 16 / 17 Ohio State Buckeyes. The Scarlet Knights won by a final score of 64-61. Montez Mathis hit two tough layups with less than two minutes to go and then Geo Baker hit an isolation jumpshot with 13 seconds remaining.

THE GOOD - DEFENSE The Scarlet Knights found their rhythm again today and that coach Steve Pikiell defense was once again on display. This Ohio State offense is no joke and coming into today the Buckeyes were averaging a little over 77 points per game. Rutgers managed to hold Ohio State to only 61 points. It was an overall impressive performance from the Rutgers defense and showed that Rutgers can compete with some of the B1G's top teams. THE BAD - THREE POINT SHOOTING Although it appeared that the outside shot fell a little more than usual for Rutgers, it was still an ugly shooting performance for the Scarlet Knights beyond the arc overall. Rutgers shot 31 percent from three.