PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball team suffered the teams sixth loss of the season this afternoon as they fell to the Maryland Terrapins 77-63.

THE GOOD - THE FOUR STAR FRESHMEN

Today’s game was pretty ugly for the Scarlet Knights and it was really tough to pick out one thing that the team did well. However, the one bright spot for Rutgers was the play of the former four-star freshmen Montez Mathis and Ron Harper Jr. Both played pretty well today despite the teams blowout loss as Harper shot 42% from beyond the arc and finished with double digit points (10). On the flip side, Mathis stuffed the stat sheet as he finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

THE BAD - SHOT SELECTION The shooting woes continued yet again for the Rutgers men’s basketball team who couldn’t buy a bucket today against Maryland. All throughout the game, the Scarlet Knights continued to take shot after shot with defenders all over them. The team needs to learn to take better shots and also make the open ones when they have them.