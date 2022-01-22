INSTANT RECAP: Rutgers Basketball falls to Minnesota 68-65

It was the Payton Willis show at the Barn as the Minessota guard went off for 32 points and led his team to a 68-65 victory over Rutgers.

Minnesota's shooting was too much for the Scarlet Knights (11-7, 5-3 Big Ten) to handle as it went 54 percent from the field and three.

Geo Baker was able to keep Rutgers in this game with 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting and went 7-for-14 from three. However, it was not enough as he came up short on a potential go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining.

Despite being without Eric Curry, Jamison Battle, EJ Stephens, and Will Ramberg, Minnesota (11-5, 2-5 Big Ten) got production from different places as Luke Loewe finished with 19 points while Treyton Thompson had 10.

Willis led the way for Minnesota in the first half with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting and went 4-for-9 from three. Thompson also added eight points capped off with a buzzer-beating three to give the Golden Gophers a one-point lead heading into halftime.

Ron Harper Jr. finished the day with 12 points and was called with a decisive offensive foul with four seconds left.