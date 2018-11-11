PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers Men's Basketball team earned the teams second victory of the season today as the Scarlet Knights beat the Drexel Dragons by a final score of 95-66. Here is a closer look inside Rutgers’ latest win.

THE GOOD: The two leaders of the team, junior Eugene Omoruyi and sophomore Geo Baker, came to play today. Both players had a really good day shooting the ball and showed off of the range that they have. The duo shot a combined 17-of-28 from the field and that also included 6-of-8 from beyond the arc. The biggest question mark is will these two be able to keep this up next week when the St. John’s Red Storm come to town and beyond.

THE BAD: Despite winning the game pretty easily, Rutgers had its struggles throughout the game. Turnovers continue to be a problem for the Scarlet Knights, as the team finished the game with 13 turnovers. This looks like it could be a problem for this years Rutgers team as they also gave up the ball 17 total times against Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday.