PISCATAWAY, N.J. – After a quick holiday break, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team was back on the court on Friday as they took on the UMass Minutemen. The Scarlet Knights earned their sixth win of the season as they went on to beat the Minutemen, 78-57.

THE GOOD — THE RUTGERS DEFENSE

THE SKINNY: All day Friday, the Scarlet Knights defense was active and constantly causing havoc for the Minutemen offense. Geo Baker was the ring leader of that stout defense, earning four steals on the day. Rutgers also forced UMass to turnover the ball 19 times and held the Minutemen to only 57, way below their average of 71.6 points per game.

THE BAD — THREE POINT SHOOTING

THE SKINNY: The Rutgers Hoops team didn't do much wrong on Friday afternoon, but the one thing they struggled with mightily was three point shooting. The Scarlet Knights as a whole only made two of their 12 shots from beyond the arc. With a Big East reunion coming up against Pittsburgh, the Scarlet Knights need to improve their outside shooting drastically if they have any shot at beating the Panthers.

GAME BALL — GEO BAKER

THE SKINNY: The Scarlet Knight captain did it on both ends for Rutgers on Friday afternoon, as he stuffed the stat sheet. Baker ended up finishing with 17 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block and 4 steals and with those number he is your TKR player of the game.